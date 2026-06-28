Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $6.35 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 354.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of CAT opened at $996.73 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $897.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $755.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.75 and a 52 week high of $1,057.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,200 from $1,165 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling continued upside confidence. MarketScreener

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,200 from $1,165 and reiterated an rating, signaling continued upside confidence. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar’s earnings backdrop remains strong: the company recently beat estimates with higher-than-expected revenue and EPS, supported by robust demand and a record backlog theme that has helped the stock outperform this year.

Caterpillar’s earnings backdrop remains strong: the company recently beat estimates with higher-than-expected revenue and EPS, supported by robust demand and a record backlog theme that has helped the stock outperform this year. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar Foundation announced a $2.5 million initiative tied to America’s 250th anniversary, which is positive for corporate image but likely limited direct impact on shares. Caterpillar Foundation Announces $2.5 Million Initiative in Celebration of America's 250th Anniversary

Caterpillar Foundation announced a $2.5 million initiative tied to America’s 250th anniversary, which is positive for corporate image but likely limited direct impact on shares. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being weighed down by margin pressure: a Zacks note said Q1 2026 operating margin slipped to 18% as tariff-related costs rose, and management expects $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion of tariff impact for 2026. Caterpillar's Operating Margins Remain Under Pressure: Rebound Ahead?

Investor sentiment is being weighed down by margin pressure: a Zacks note said Q1 2026 operating margin slipped to 18% as tariff-related costs rose, and management expects $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion of tariff impact for 2026. Negative Sentiment: Broad market coverage said Caterpillar was one of the main drags on the Dow in Friday trading, suggesting weakness in the stock was large enough to influence the index. Nasdaq Rises. Caterpillar and Goldman Are Dragging on the Dow.

Broad market coverage said Caterpillar was one of the main drags on the Dow in Friday trading, suggesting weakness in the stock was large enough to influence the index. Negative Sentiment: Recent economic data showed advance trade in goods falling in May, which can be read as a softer trade backdrop for industrial-demand names like Caterpillar. Advance Trade in Goods fall in May

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $941.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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