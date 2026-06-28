Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 109.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,754 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,101,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $635,057,000 after acquiring an additional 145,050 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 96,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 82,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Applied Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $626.84 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $473.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $497.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $154.46 and a one year high of $669.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 71,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.75, for a total transaction of $42,587,906.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,695,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,006,503,625. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total transaction of $5,547,872.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,326,071.43. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 199,767 shares of company stock worth $114,104,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Applied Materials from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $510.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $518.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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