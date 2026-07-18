Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. Has $53.04 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. $EQBK

Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK - Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194,363 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,851 shares during the period. Equity Bancshares accounts for 13.7% of Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. owned about 5.69% of Equity Bancshares worth $53,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQBK. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,791 shares of the company's stock worth $49,768,000 after purchasing an additional 96,695 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 279,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 75,785 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16,290.5% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,713 shares of the company's stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930,925 shares of the company's stock worth $86,216,000 after acquiring an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQBK. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Equity Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQBK

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Donald Scott Rogerson bought 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.93 per share, with a total value of $91,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,650. This represents a 66.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 1,686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $80,675.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 34,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,650,585.75. This represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE EQBK opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Equity Bancshares's payout ratio is 43.11%.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.

The company's core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

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