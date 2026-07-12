Patten Group Inc. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,001 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.9% of Patten Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.96. The company had a trading volume of 148,048,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,546,280. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.42. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $162.02 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside.

Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Article Title

Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Article Title

NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot.

Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot. Neutral Sentiment: Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own.

Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted pressure from customers and competitors building in-house AI chips, and there was also discussion of a possible delay to NVIDIA’s next-gen Kyber rack-scale architecture, both of which could raise investor concerns about future margins and timing.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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