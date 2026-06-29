Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys 5,617 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 517.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Sandisk comprises 0.7% of Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Sandisk were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $297,293,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $518,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,057,000.

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Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $2,090.71 on Monday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $2,354.39. The company has a market capitalization of $309.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 4.88. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,546.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $885.72.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,603.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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