Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 27,780 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $118.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.08. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.49 and a 1 year high of $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,112.16. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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