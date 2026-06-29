Patton Fund Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 1,094.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after buying an additional 1,637,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,359 shares of the company's stock worth $1,377,577,000 after acquiring an additional 118,504 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Marriott International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,274,475,000 after acquiring an additional 272,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,570,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,879,028 shares of the company's stock worth $582,952,000 after purchasing an additional 219,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $377.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.03 and a 200 day moving average of $343.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.76 and a 1 year high of $410.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's payout ratio is 30.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here