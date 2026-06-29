Patton Fund Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,742 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 26,552 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in Amphenol by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP lifted its stake in Amphenol by 54.8% in the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $371,704,000 after buying an additional 70,938 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $163.73 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day moving average is $141.20. The stock has a market cap of $201.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.19 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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