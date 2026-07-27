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Paulson & CO. Inc. Has $23.14 Million Stock Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Thryv logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Paulson & Co. nearly doubled its Thryv stake in the first quarter, adding 4.1 million shares to own 8.44 million shares valued at $23.14 million, or 19.04% of the company.
  • Thryv reported quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating estimates for a $0.06 loss, while revenue of $167.68 million exceeded analyst expectations of $161.69 million.
  • Shares opened at $3.82, compared with a consensus analyst price target of $9.50; analysts’ overall rating is “Hold,” with institutional investors owning 96.38% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Thryv.

Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY - Free Report) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,443,835 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,096,765 shares during the quarter. Thryv accounts for approximately 0.7% of Paulson & CO. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned 19.04% of Thryv worth $23,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Thryv by 2,516.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Thryv by 526.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 787.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Price Performance

NASDAQ THRY opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $169.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. Thryv had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 1.88%.The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on THRY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Thryv from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THRY

Thryv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: THRY is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv's offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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