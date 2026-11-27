State Street Corp lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,831 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 1,455,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.91% of Paycom Software worth $285,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,460,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,219,906 shares of the software maker's stock worth $153,320,000 after buying an additional 204,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,376 shares of the software maker's stock worth $65,435,000 after buying an additional 49,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,858,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 108.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 308,393 shares of the software maker's stock worth $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Shane Hadlock sold 1,421 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total value of $351,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,944,426. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.26, for a total value of $528,902.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,557,664.34. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company's stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:PAYC opened at $246.89 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm's 50 day moving average is $242.38 and its 200 day moving average is $173.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.56. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.3750 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. TD Cowen raised their target price on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $255.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software that helps businesses manage payroll, human resources, and workforce operations through a unified platform. Its solutions support the employee life cycle, including recruiting, onboarding, payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor management, talent management, and compliance. The company's platform incorporates automation and artificial intelligence to streamline HR processes and reduce administrative tasks.

See Also

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