Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Holdings Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 101,740 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Paycom Software were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 946.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $126.56 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $267.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.79 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Paycom Software's payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $137.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.79.

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About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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