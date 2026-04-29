Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC Position Boosted by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,012 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Paycom Software worth $25,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 946.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts: Sign Up

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:PAYC opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $124.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.79 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 22.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Paycom Software from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Paycom Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paycom Software wasn't on the list.

While Paycom Software currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here