PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Holdings Raised by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,325 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 81,761 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in PayPal were worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,703 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 150,675 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in PayPal by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,083 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PayPal by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,660 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $1,361,317.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,373,113.34. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $50,992.20. The trade was a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,341. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Dbs Bank raised PayPal to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PYPL opened at $44.28 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here