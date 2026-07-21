PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,183 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 356,800 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,276,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,462 shares in the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,043,000. Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $6,130,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 705.2% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,651 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 88,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 76.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,458 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 23,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,443.56. This trade represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,687.32. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 0.5%

PayPal stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal's payout ratio is 10.51%.

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded PayPal from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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