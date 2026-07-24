PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 539,189 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in PayPal were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,276,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,758,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,215,792 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $713,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PayPal by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,179,771 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $415,192,000 after purchasing an additional 376,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in PayPal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,493,311 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $605,488,000 after purchasing an additional 132,837 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: PayPal is being highlighted as a value play ahead of earnings, trading at about 11x trailing earnings while repurchasing roughly 8% of its float annually, which could support per-share earnings growth. Article Title

PayPal is being highlighted as a value play ahead of earnings, trading at about 11x trailing earnings while repurchasing roughly 8% of its float annually, which could support per-share earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Another bullish article points to PayPal’s improving fundamentals, PYUSD stablecoin efforts, and Visa integration, while noting the company previously rejected a large takeover bid, implying some investors think the stock may still be undervalued. Article Title

Another bullish article points to PayPal’s improving fundamentals, PYUSD stablecoin efforts, and Visa integration, while noting the company previously rejected a large takeover bid, implying some investors think the stock may still be undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street preview coverage is centering on Q2 earnings expectations and key operating metrics, keeping attention on whether PayPal can meet or beat estimates next week. Article Title

Wall Street preview coverage is centering on Q2 earnings expectations and key operating metrics, keeping attention on whether PayPal can meet or beat estimates next week. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a feature on PayPal’s outlook, but the headline suggests a balanced thesis rather than a clearly new catalyst. Article Title

Seeking Alpha published a feature on PayPal’s outlook, but the headline suggests a balanced thesis rather than a clearly new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: PayPal-related leadership news at Meta, including a former PayPal executive taking a security role, is not likely to have a material direct impact on PYPL shares. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $536,170.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,076,687.32. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal's payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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