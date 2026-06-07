PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,131,594 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 822,209 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.95% of PayPal worth $1,583,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 656 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. KGI Securities restated a "hold" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $41.29 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. PayPal's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here