PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 773,303 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc's holdings in PayPal were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 41.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in PayPal by 40.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 17.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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PayPal Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,133,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,450,809. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,443.56. This trade represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $536,170.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,076,687.32. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on PayPal from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.01.

View Our Latest Report on PayPal

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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