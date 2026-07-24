PBCay One RSC Ltd Invests $52.92 Million in Danaher Corporation $DHR

PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 279,100 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $52,917,000. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.9% of PBCay One RSC Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $192.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $160.93 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.05 and a 200 day moving average of $197.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Danaher's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is 30.95%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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