PBCay One RSC Ltd Sells 75,306 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

PBCay One RSC Ltd lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 75,306 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 5.0% of PBCay One RSC Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. PBCay One RSC Ltd owned 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $67,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 172.4% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:SHW opened at $310.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $289.86 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $373.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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