PBCay One RSC Ltd Takes $29.80 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,635 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $29,804,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.2% of PBCay One RSC Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $573.43 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.27 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The business's 50-day moving average price is $491.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.08. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $606.45.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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