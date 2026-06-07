PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Acquires Shares of 54,020 Allegion PLC $ALLE

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $8,601,000. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators owned about 0.06% of Allegion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegion from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore raised Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $129.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $183.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion's dividend payout ratio is 30.05%.

Allegion declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, Director Sue Main bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $299,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. This trade represents a 31.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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