PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Buys New Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,907 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 2,100 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,559 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NetApp Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.69 and a 52 week high of $192.83. The firm's fifty day moving average is $119.80 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.24). NetApp had a return on equity of 117.23% and a net margin of 18.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.700-9.000 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. NetApp's payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NetApp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $169.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $130,800. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $117,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,112.86. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $386,145. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

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