PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Buys Shares of 3,898 FedEx Corporation $FDX

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,898 shares of the shipping service provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in FedEx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in FedEx by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Zacks Research cut FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut FedEx from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $440.00 to $376.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FDX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total transaction of $7,493,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,229.35. The trade was a 51.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. The trade was a 30.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $331.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.31. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here