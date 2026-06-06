PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Invests $12.02 Million in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,338 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $12,023,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,890,438,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 171.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $913,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 36.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,336,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,244 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 111.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,849 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 927.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 827,547 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 927,547 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE MCD opened at $279.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.54. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.85 and a 12-month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's payout ratio is 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total transaction of $93,276.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,166,370.74. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald's presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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