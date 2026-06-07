PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company's stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company's stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.1%

HWM stock opened at $252.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.82. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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