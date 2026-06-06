PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Makes New $26.80 Million Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,650,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,801,000. Adaptive Biotechnologies makes up about 1.0% of PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators' portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators owned 1.08% of Adaptive Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 867.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 593.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,545.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADPT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, COO Julie Rubinstein sold 141,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $1,881,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 516,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,865,746.90. This trade represents a 21.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Bobulsky sold 41,338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $544,421.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 427,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,633,796.75. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,771,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,926,217. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 6.5%

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 2.15. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.03 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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