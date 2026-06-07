PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Makes New $5.98 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,663 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,983,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 236,096 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,935,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the technology company's stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $154.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.97 and a 200 day moving average of $138.82. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $185.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $61,797.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,822.32. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,112,056. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock valued at $314,941,943. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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