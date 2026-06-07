PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Purchases Shares of 10,663 United Rentals, Inc. $URI

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,663 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $8,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in United Rentals by 995.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,612 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 4,748.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,097 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 target price on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $1,025.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,013.63.

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United Rentals Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:URI opened at $1,067.62 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $885.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $852.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $682.08 and a 52-week high of $1,091.23.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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