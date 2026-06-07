PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Takes $1.02 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,193 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 64,144 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $332,084,000 after acquiring an additional 275,456 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cisco Systems Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of CSCO opened at $121.64 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.87 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The business's fifty day moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average is $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $479.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Truist Financial began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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