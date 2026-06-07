PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Takes $2.28 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,444 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $296.76 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $377.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.66. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.67 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $514.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baron Capital highlighted Intuit as a strong long-term bet in its latest investor letter, reinforcing the view that the company’s software and financial platform remain attractive despite the recent stock weakness.

Baron Capital highlighted Intuit as a strong long-term bet in its latest investor letter, reinforcing the view that the company’s software and financial platform remain attractive despite the recent stock weakness. Positive Sentiment: Another investor-focused article argued that Intuit remains one of the more compelling software names, suggesting some market participants still see upside in the business model and cash-flow profile.

Another investor-focused article argued that Intuit remains one of the more compelling software names, suggesting some market participants still see upside in the business model and cash-flow profile. Neutral Sentiment: Cramer’s comments and other media coverage kept Intuit in the spotlight, but these mentions were more commentary-driven than tied to a clear new business catalyst.

Cramer’s comments and other media coverage kept Intuit in the spotlight, but these mentions were more commentary-driven than tied to a clear new business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including BFA Law, Pomerantz, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, announced investigations into Intuit after the stock’s major decline, raising concerns about possible securities-fraud claims and adding legal overhang. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including BFA Law, Pomerantz, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, announced investigations into Intuit after the stock’s major decline, raising concerns about possible securities-fraud claims and adding legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly cut Intuit, which can weigh on investor confidence and pressure the shares further.

Goldman Sachs reportedly cut Intuit, which can weigh on investor confidence and pressure the shares further. Negative Sentiment: News coverage focused on Intuit’s steep recent decline and investors “asking tough questions,” reinforcing bearish sentiment around the stock after the selloff. Article Title

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Stories

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