PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Takes $2.43 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,918,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $924,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,801,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,769 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $178.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company's fifty day moving average price is $193.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.02 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The company has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile introduced Dynamic CX , an AI-powered network optimization capability designed to automatically adapt in real time during high-demand events like concerts and sports matches, reinforcing its reputation for network quality and customer experience. T-Mobile Introduces Dynamic CX, AI-Powered Technology Designed to Help Keep Customers Connected During Summer’s Biggest Live Events

T-Mobile introduced , an AI-powered network optimization capability designed to automatically adapt in real time during high-demand events like concerts and sports matches, reinforcing its reputation for network quality and customer experience. Positive Sentiment: The company opened a global technology center in Hyderabad, India , with reports indicating plans to hire nearly 1,000 employees by 2027 , suggesting continued investment in technology talent and global scale. T-Mobile opens India tech centre, to hire nearly 1,000 by 2027

The company opened a , with reports indicating plans to hire nearly , suggesting continued investment in technology talent and global scale. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile also announced it will be an official sponsor of America250 , a high-visibility branding partnership tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration, which could support marketing reach and brand goodwill. T-Mobile Partners with America250 to Commemorate the Nation’s 250th Anniversary

T-Mobile also announced it will be an , a high-visibility branding partnership tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration, which could support marketing reach and brand goodwill. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted that TMUS outperformed peers despite broader losses, indicating relative strength, though the article did not point to a major new fundamental catalyst.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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