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PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Takes Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Bank of America logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators opened a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter, buying 18,267 shares valued at about $1.0 million.
  • Bank of America recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, with EPS of $1.11 versus estimates of $1.00 and revenue of $30.27 billion, up 10.7% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 2.1%, while analysts overall remain moderately bullish with a consensus target price of $61.06.
  • Interested in Bank of America? Here are five stocks we like better.

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,267 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 49,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Bank of America by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,942 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Bank of America by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 920,194 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $50,611,000 after buying an additional 215,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $53.87 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $382.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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