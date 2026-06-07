PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Takes Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,458 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $371.64 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $364.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.75. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.28 and a twelve month high of $474.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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