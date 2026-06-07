PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Takes Position in GE Aerospace $GE

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company's stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in GE Aerospace by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 34,644 shares of the company's stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $328.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $232.24 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The firm's 50-day moving average is $298.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.22. The stock has a market cap of $342.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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