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PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Takes Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Hershey logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators opened a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter, buying 52,933 shares valued at about $9.63 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains heavy, with hedge funds and other investors holding 57.96% of Hershey’s shares; several large firms also recently increased or initiated stakes.
  • Hershey reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, and also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.452 per share, equal to a 3.1% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,633,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,506,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,262,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,183,000 after buying an additional 891,287 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,469,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,464,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,137,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,926,000 after buying an additional 195,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hershey from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $218.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Stock Up 0.9%

Hershey stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $160.07 and a fifty-two week high of $239.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hershey's payout ratio is 108.19%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 57,695 shares in the company, valued at $11,198,599.50. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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