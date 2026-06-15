PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,731 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 189,755 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of PDD worth $80,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of PDD by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 271 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on PDD from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on PDD from $132.00 to $110.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays cut PDD from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Nomura cut PDD from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PDD this week:

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $81.56 on Monday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $78.87 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.01. The business's 50-day moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD NASDAQ: PDD is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

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