PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,693 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.12% of PDF Solutions worth $27,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,385 shares of the technology company's stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,515 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1,818.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,347 shares of the technology company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,138 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PDF Solutions Price Performance

PDF Solutions stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.79 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.71 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDFS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded PDF Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PDF Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDFS

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

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