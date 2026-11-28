State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,634,524 shares of the coal producer's stock after selling 12,619,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 7.90% of Peabody Energy worth $234,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,556,305 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $35,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,393,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,139.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 328,139 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 301,661 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 280,878 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 255,986 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Freedom Broker decreased their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.50 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.60.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James C. Grech bought 4,411 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $70,531.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 329,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,116.99. This represents a 1.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The coal producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Corporation will post -0.70 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.0750 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Peabody Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.21%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy is an international coal company that explores for, mines, and sells coal. Its products include thermal coal, used primarily to generate electricity, and metallurgical coal, which is used in steelmaking. The company operates mining businesses in the United States and Australia and supplies customers in markets around the world. Its activities span coal production, processing, and marketing. Founded in 1883, Peabody has a long history in the coal industry. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTU.

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