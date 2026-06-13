Peak Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,030 Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Peak Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,030 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,305,428 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,214,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,312,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,861,020 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $358,693,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,626,862 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $314,830,000 after purchasing an additional 172,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49,392.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,498,124 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $245,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,097 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $263.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.40. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $272.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 31.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $243.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $264.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $335.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $272.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $1,703,243.52. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,543,058. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

Further Reading

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