Peak Planning Group LLC Invests $1.18 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Peak Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,340 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. SpaceX IPO Crowds Pre-Market Sentiment

Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. JPMorgan adjusts price target on Goldman Sachs to 900 from 826

JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary that Goldman Sachs sees the market as trending higher and favors sectors tied to AI and growth is constructive, but it is more of a broad-market read than a direct company-specific catalyst. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.6%

GS opened at $1,062.44 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $957.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $909.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $313.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $609.59 and a 12 month high of $1,098.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $941.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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