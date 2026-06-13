Peak Planning Group LLC Invests $912,000 in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Peak Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,982 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 3,443 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $186.96 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $188.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.06. The firm has a market cap of $372.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.40 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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