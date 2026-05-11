Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.02 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.4% of Peak Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $714.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $752.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $740.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.08 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $865.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $800.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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