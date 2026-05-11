Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,005 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,005 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $843,000. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Peak Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after acquiring an additional 445,283 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,620,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,790,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,466 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,194,493 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,517,179,000 after acquiring an additional 340,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,687,000 after acquiring an additional 886,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on ExxonMobil to $169 from $166 and kept a Buy rating, citing a strong Q1 earnings beat and expected 2026 production growth from the Permian and Guyana. Argus Hikes Exxon Mobil Price Target to $169 as Permian, Guyana Production Power 2026

Argus raised its price target on ExxonMobil to $169 from $166 and kept a Buy rating, citing a strong Q1 earnings beat and expected 2026 production growth from the Permian and Guyana. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly increased its FY2026 earnings estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.20 per share, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability even though the new estimate remains below the broader consensus.

Erste Group Bank slightly increased its FY2026 earnings estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.20 per share, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability even though the new estimate remains below the broader consensus. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil is also getting support from reports highlighting its AI-powered seismic tools in Guyana, which could improve exploration efficiency and help accelerate future project development. Exxon Mobil Uses AI Seismic Tools To Reshape Guyana Project Pipeline

ExxonMobil is also getting support from reports highlighting its AI-powered seismic tools in Guyana, which could improve exploration efficiency and help accelerate future project development. Neutral Sentiment: A court ruling requiring ExxonMobil to face a $1 billion lawsuit from InterOil’s founder over post-merger payments adds legal overhang, but the outcome is still uncertain. ExxonMobil Must Face InterOil Founder's $1B Suit Over Post-Merger Payments

A court ruling requiring ExxonMobil to face a $1 billion lawsuit from InterOil’s founder over post-merger payments adds legal overhang, but the outcome is still uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles about Iran-related oil price spikes and Shell’s trading windfall underscore how geopolitics are moving the energy sector, but they do not directly change ExxonMobil’s fundamentals on their own.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $144.33 on Monday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $598.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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