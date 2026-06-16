PEAK6 LLC Purchases 77,182 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

PEAK6 LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,997 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 77,182 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC owned 0.30% of Helmerich & Payne worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 530,546 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 507,787 shares in the last quarter. Dockside LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company's stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 5.7%

HP stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $945.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Helmerich & Payne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 58,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $2,152,194.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 175,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,069.18. This trade represents a 25.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.60.

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Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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