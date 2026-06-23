PeakShares LLC Purchases Shares of 4,172 Apple Inc. $AAPL

PeakShares LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,172 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of PeakShares LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its position in Apple by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,482,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,915,172,000 after acquiring an additional 214,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.85.

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Apple Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $297.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.46 and a 200 day moving average of $272.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.96 and a 52 week high of $317.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,875 shares of company stock worth $24,998,541. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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