PeakShares LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

PeakShares LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 510 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Altria Group Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of MO stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $74.56. The firm has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Altria Group's payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on MO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,821,401.12. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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