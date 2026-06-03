Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys Shares of 13,394 Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,394 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,397 shares of the technology company's stock worth $83,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 354.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,924,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,046 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $471.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $353.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $474.03.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

See Also

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