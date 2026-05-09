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Pearl Planning LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pearl Planning LLC disclosed a new fourth-quarter position in Invesco QQQ, buying 5,004 shares worth about $3.07 million. The ETF now makes up 1.9% of the firm’s portfolio and is its 14th-largest holding.
  • Other institutional investors have also been adding to QQQ, and overall 44.58% of the ETF is owned by institutions and hedge funds. Recent filings showed increases from firms such as Sovran Advisors and Corepath Wealth Partners.
  • QQQ continues to benefit from strength in Nasdaq-100 and AI-related stocks, with the ETF recently up 2.3% and trading near its 52-week high. However, some commentary warns the rally may be stretched, creating downside risk if market sentiment weakens.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Pearl Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.9% of Pearl Planning LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $10,771,000. Finally, Cane Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.3%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $710.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $486.20 and a 52-week high of $711.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.05.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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