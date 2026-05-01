Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.17.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of HD opened at $329.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $343.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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