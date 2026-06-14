Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA Holdings Increased by North Peak Capital Management LLC

North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400,065 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems makes up about 12.2% of North Peak Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Pegasystems worth $143,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 141,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the technology company's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,168 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,783 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Pegasystems by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $27,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,306.56. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $151,575.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 107,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,784.50. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,639 shares of company stock worth $577,764. Insiders own 48.40% of the company's stock.

Pegasystems Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.86. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $68.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $429.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $473.24 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business's revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Pegasystems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEGA

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems' offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

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